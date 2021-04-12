The Ottawa Senators have dealt defenceman Erik Gudbranson to the Nashville Predators for a seventh-round draft pick in 2023.

Erik Gudbranson has been dealt to Nashville. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 12, 2021



Gudbranson appeared in 36 games for the Senators this season and contributed a goal and two assists with a minus-13 rating.



The Senators acquired the Ottawa native in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks last October for a fifth-round pick.



The 29-year-old has also played for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins over the course of his 554 game NHL career.



He was selected by the Panthers third overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.