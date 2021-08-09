Former Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson announced his retirement on Sunday at the age of 31.

Nilsson, who appeared in 161 NHL games over seven seasons, last played in December of 2019 and cited his long-term injuries in his retirement post on Instagram.

"My post-concussion symptoms and neck problems make it impossible for me to continue as a professional goalie," Nilsson wrote. "Obviously not the way I wanted my career to end, but I got to achieve my dream as a kid to play in the NHL and represent my home country Sweden on the world stage. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way and supported me through the ups and downs of my career."

Best of luck in retirement, Anders! pic.twitter.com/pTU4Af69SR — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) August 8, 2021

A third-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2009, Nilsson spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Senators after first debuting with the Islanders during the 2011-12 season.

He had a 9-9-2 record with the Senators during the 2019-20 season with a .908 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average before being placed on injured reserve with a concussion. The Senators traded Nilsson's contract, which expired on July 28, to the Tampa Bay Lightning last winter.

Nilsson had a career record of 59-74-15 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA with six shutouts.