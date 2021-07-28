20m ago
Senators acquire D Holden from Golden Knights for F Dadonov
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Nick Holden and a 2022 third-round draft pick from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Evgenii Dadonov, the teams announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Dadonov appeared in 55 games last season for the Senators and posted 13 goals with 7 assists.
Holden played in 17 for the Golden Knights in 2020-21 and contributed two assists.