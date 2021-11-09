Shorthanded Sens not looking for any excuses against Bruins

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Victor Mete in NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.

The team has also recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the AHL.

Forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were added to the COVID-19 protocol on Monday while defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed on Sunday. Austin Watson was placed in protocol last week.

The team had cancelled practice on Monday but were back on the ice Tuesday. Goaltender Anton Forsberg is out tonight against the Boston Bruins with a non-COVID related illness, prompting the Gustavsson recall.