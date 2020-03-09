Sources tell TSN's Brent Wallace that Ottawa Senators Vice President of Communications and Community Relations PJ Loyello is on leave.

The Senators have yet to confirm the news since the team was inquired about the matter last Friday.

While it is unclear if Loyello's absence is personal or work related, TSN has been told that the Senators organization took his laptop and mobile phone last Wednesday, the same day that CEO Jim Little - who hired Loyello in January - was fired.

The Senators dismissed Little last week, saying his conduct was "inconsistent" with the core values of the team and the NHL.

The club says a new CEO will be announced in the next few weeks.