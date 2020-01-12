BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Otto Koivula had a hat trick as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers beat the Laval Rocket 6-4 on Sunday in American Hockey League play.

Nick Schilkey and Kieffer Bellows added a goal and two assists for the Sound Tigers (14-22-5) while Ryan Bourque also scored.

Jared Coreau made 26 saves for Bridgeport.

Riley Barber, Laurent Dauphin, Alexandre Alain and Phil Varone scored for the Rocket (20-16-4).

Cayden Primeau gave up three goals on five shots in 9:27 of action before getting pulled for Laval. Keith Kinkaid stopped 15-of-17 shots in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.