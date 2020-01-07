With rumours persisting that Pep Guardiola could seek a challenge beyond Manchester City in the coming months, you can cross one potential destination off of his list.

Ahead of a Manchester derby clash in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals, Guardiola insisted that he would never manage Manchester United even if it were the only managerial offer he had.

"If I didn't have any offers, I would be in the Maldives," the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said. "Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn't have any golf courses but after training City, I won't train United, just like I would never train [Real] Madrid. Definitely not."

At one point, Guardiola was in the running to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, meeting with the legendary Scotsman for dinner ahead of his retirement in 2012. A formal offer never came and Guardiola joined Bayern.

Now in his 11th season of senior management, the 48-year-old former Spain international has won eight league titles and 12 other domestic trophies, but the Champions League has remained elusive for Guardiola.

His latest opportunity for European glory continues on February 26 when City visits the Bernabeu for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash against 11-time champions Real.