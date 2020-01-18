Ovechkin passes Lemieux for 10th on the all-time goal list

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin is moving up the NHL's all-time goal scoring ranks.

The 34-year-old scored his 690th and 691st goals of his career Saturday afternoon against the New York Islanders, passing Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th on the all-time goal list.

The Russian now has 33 goals on the season.

Saturday's game was Ovechkin's 1132nd of his career while Lemieux scored his 690 goals over 915 career games.

Ovechkin is now one goal away from tying Steve Yzerman (692) for ninth all-time and three away from Mark Messier (694) for eighth.