Will Overeem vs. Volkov live up to the hype?

Heavyweight veterans Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov are both trying to fight their way to a title shot. On Saturday, their twin ambitions with collide in the main event of Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Overeem has been there before. He challenged Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight crown at UFC 203, suffering a first-round KO loss to the champion.

The 40-year-old is riding a two-fight winning streak and does not expect Saturday’s outing to go any different than his last couple, where he earned TKO victories over Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai.

“I see myself winning, I see myself dominating him stand up and ground,” Overeem told the media on Thursday. “One outcome only, my hand is raised.”

The veteran of 66 professional MMA fights, including 47 victories, knows a tough opponent awaits him in the marquee bout and he does not plan to take him lightly when the cage door closes.

“I definitely do not underestimate him,” said Overeem. “I think he’s an excellent fighter, excellent striking, I think he’s intelligent and I will need all hands on deck to beat him.”

Volkov, meanwhile, is still trying to regain the momentum he had back in 2018, before he suffered a last second, KO loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 229 in a fight that would’ve been his if he made it to the scorecards. The defeat snapped a six-fight winning streak.

Since that night, Volkov has won two of his last three fights, including a TKO victory over Walt Harris at UFC 254 in his last outing.

The 32-year-old wants to get back to where he was, but knows that he can’t look past the man he’ll share the Octagon with in Las Vegas.

“This means a lot to me and I hope this win puts me back in the belt (picture),” Volkov said on Thursday. “First of all, I’m just thinking about this fight with Overeem, with a big name, with a legend. I feel like he’s in good shape right now, so I just want to challenge him and we’ll see what we will do next.”

Two more fighters could be vying for a title shot in the co-main event, as bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar will share the cage.

Edgar is a former lightweight champion and has challenged for both the interim and undisputed featherweight belts.

Now, he continues a run in the bantamweight division that began with a victory over Pedro Munhoz last August.

The 39-year-old believes that a victory over the No. 2-ranked Sandhagen should be enough to vault him to the front of the line for the next shot at gold.

“Cory is the only one ahead of me, other than Aljo (Aljamain Sterling) and obviously they’re fighting for the belt,” Edgar told TSN. “So, I think a win here would definitely get me a title shot.”

Sterling is scheduled to face bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Sandhagen enters the fight off an impressive victory over Marlon Moraes last October.

The 28-year-old rising contender has won eight of his last nine fights, with only a loss to Sterling mixed into his run of victories.

He agrees with his opponent in Saturday’s bout that the winner should be next in line for the belt.

“I think (Cody) Garbrandt’s going down (to flyweight), TJ (Dillashaw)’s coming off of a pretty serious suspension and I think that only leaves really me and him,” Sandhagen told TSN. “Unless something crazy happens, that’s what I think it will be.”

Michael Johnson will face Clay Guida, Cody Stamann takes on Askar Askar and Mike Rodríguez battles Danilo Marques in the event that will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.​