Craig Button has seen the future of the National Hockey League and it’s in 3D.

TSN’s Director of Scouting has defencemen 1-2-3 on his 2022 list of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated Prospects: No. 1 Owen Power of Buffalo, No. 2 Jake Sanderson of Ottawa, and No. 3 Simon Edvinsson of Detroit.

Power, who was drafted first overall by the Sabres in 2021, signed his entry-level contract with Buffalo on Saturday and is set to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night against Toronto (TSN4 Regional, 7 p.m. ET) after a strong sophomore season at the University of Michigan.

The Mississauga, Ont. native had three goals and 32 points in 33 games this season as the Wolverines made it to the Frozen Four semifinals. Power also represented Canada on two occasions this season. He became the first Canadian defenceman to record a hat trick at the World Junior Championship prior to its cancellation last winter and had one assist in five games at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

At 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds, Power is a formidable presence on the blueline, but it’s his excellence in all areas of the ice that separates him from his peers.

“The separator for me is that every single area of the game, he excels in,” explained Button. “When I see a complete No. 1 defenceman, that’s what I see in Owen Power.”

Debuting at No. 7 on the list last year, Sanderson, the fifth-overall pick in 2020, recently signed his entry-level contract with the Senators. Despite being limited to just 23 games this season at North Dakota, the Whitefish, Mont., product registered eight goals and 26 points and was named a first team All-American.

Like Power, Sanderson also suited up at the World Juniors and the Beijing Olympics. The smooth-skating defenceman is expected to be a key pillar on the Senators’ defence alongside Thomas Chabot as Ottawa looks to complete their rebuild.

In terms of playing style, Button draws a parallel between Sanderson and Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen.

Rounding out the top three is Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson. This is the second year in a row Detroit is represented in the top three of this list. Defenceman Moritz Seider (No. 1 last season) and forward Lucas Raymond (No. 3 last season) have been among the top rookies in the NHL this season.

Edvinsson was taken sixth overall by the Red Wings in 2021 and has skated exclusively in the SHL this season with Frolunda, recording two goals and 19 points in 44 games. He also had three points in two games for Sweden at the shortened World Juniors.

“He’s got that skating and he’s got that length, that ease of play that’s reminiscent of Victor Hedman,” said Button. “But not the same level of offence. That’s how I would describe Edvinsson.”

This year’s list also sees two goaltenders making their debuts in the ranking. Jesper Wallstedt of Minnesota comes in at No. 6, while Detroit’s Sebastian Cossa is ranked No. 13.

Cossa and Wallstedt were taken 15th and 20th overall respectively at the 2021 NHL Draft, the first time since 2012 that two goaltenders were selected in the first round.

Wallstedt, 19, has recorded a .918 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average in 22 appearances with Lulea in the SHL. In his two appearances for Sweden at the World Juniors, he picked up two wins with a .962 save percentage and a 1.50 GAA.

“I think he’s been a really good goaltender in the SHL,” said Button. “There are three things about Jesper that stand out to me. To me, he’s so smart. He’s got outstanding hockey sense. Reads the plays so incredibly well. His technical abilities are so sound. The third thing is the athletic ability. Everything you need to be successful, Jesper has. For me, a clear-cut No. 1 goalie.”

Cossa, who hails from Fort McMurray, Alta., is now in his third season with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings. In a career-high 45 appearances this year, he has a .911 save percentage and 2.33 GAA. He was one of the three goaltenders named to Team Canada for the World Juniors but did not appear in any games before its cancellation.

“Prototypical mould of today’s NHL goalie,” Button said of Cossa, who is 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds. "He’s somebody that’s developed really consistently, really steadily, at a high level.

“A lot of big goalies rely on their size and then as they move up levels, they struggle a bit. But he is not just a big goalie. He’s a goalie that uses his size effectively. He doesn’t open up. I have to believe that [Red Wings GM] Steve Yzerman looks at him and has to see Andrei Vasilevskiy in him.”

While Wallstedt and Cossa still have a way to go before hitting the pros, there are a handful of top prospects on Button’s ranking who are signed and ready to make their NHL debuts – centre Kent Johnson of the Columbus Blue Jackets (No. 4), Seattle’s Matty Beniers (No. 5) and Flyers forward Bobby Brink (No. 23).

Check out the full list below, with statistics updated through April 11. On Wednesday, Craig will reveal his Top 10 prospects for each Canadian NHL team.