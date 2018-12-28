After less than six months on the job, Nathan Oystrick has stepped down as coach of the Humboldt Broncos.

The former NHL defenceman made the announcement on Friday afternoon on Twitter.

"I have stepped away from the Humboldt Broncos," Oystrick wrote. "Despite the extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization, I gave them everything I possibly could am proud of their performance, and mine, this season. I will issue a proper statement shortly."

Oystrick, 36, was hired by the Broncos on July 3. He succeeded Darcy Haugan, who was one of 16 people killed in the tragic bus accident on April 6.

Through 37 games, the Broncos are 23-13-2-1 and sit in second place in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Global Ag Risk Solutions Division.

A native of Regina, Oystrick appeared in 65 NHL games over three seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers, Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues. He ended his professional career after the 2015-16 season with the Elmira Jackals of the ECHL and had served as an assistant with the Atlanta Gladiators prior to taking the reins of the Broncos.