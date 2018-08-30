Max Pacioretty's agent Alan Walsh is sick of hearing reports that his client wants out of Montreal.

Walsh took to Twitter on Thursday alleging any reports that the Canadiens captain doesn't want to sign an extension must be coming from the team.

Obvious these “sources” are coming from the club. Max will always take the high road and repeats again, he is ready to sign an extension with Montreal TODAY. It was Montreal that traded Max to LA at the draft and it was a DONE DEAL subject to Max signing an extension with LA. https://t.co/KsLbJ6prJr — Allan Walsh (@walsha) August 30, 2018

"Max Pacioretty has stated repeatedly that he loves Montreal and wants to remain in Montreal," Walsh wrote. "To this date, he’s never received any offer from Montreal. You can have 3 sources or 10 sources, how many times does Max have to state that he wants to remain in Montreal long term?"

"Obvious these “sources” are coming from the club," he added 13 minutes later. "Max will always take the high road and repeats again, he is ready to sign an extension with Montreal TODAY. It was Montreal that traded Max to LA at the draft and it was a DONE DEAL subject to Max signing an extension with LA."

Walsh's comments come just two days after Pacioretty revealed at his annual charity golf tournament there have have been no negotiations with the Canadiens on a contract extension. He noted on Tuesday that he delayed the announcement of the golf tournament in case he was dealt to a new team.

"I can't control that situation," said Pacioretty. "I've got to worry about what I can control and that is out of my control when it comes down to it.

"Whether it's Berg or my agent, they will have discussions that are necessary, but at this point I can't control any of that."

Walsh confirmed what TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported earlier this summer, that a draft-day deal to send Pacioretty to Los Angeles fell through because the 29-year-old couldn't work out a contract extension with the Kings. It's believed that sometime during that negotiation, or just after the trade fell through, Pacioretty fired his agent Pat Brisson and hired Walsh.

Pacioretty had just 17 goals and 37 points in 64 games last season, his worst totals since breaking into the NHL as a full-time player in 2011-12.

Trade rumours have circled around the 29-year-old dating back to February's trade deadline. He's entering the final season of his current contract and set to carry a cap hit of $4.5 million this season.