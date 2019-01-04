Mike McCarthy's tenure as head coach of the Green Bay Packers came to an end last month after 13 seasons and a second straight year of falling short of the postseason.

McCarthy served as the team’s head coach in every season since Aaron Rodgers took over as the team's starting quarterback but reports indicated their relationship began deteriorating in recent seasons.

Packers’ tight end Mercedes Lewis said Thursday he believes the two simply had different opinions on how to run the offence.

“I think all of that stuff that happened towards the end in Green Bay all came from the top,” Lewis told Yahoo Sports. “I feel like Aaron had his own set of things that he wanted to do, then obviously McCarthy had his things that he wanted to do. I just think there was a little dysfunction.”

Lewis, who dressed in all 16 games in his first season with the Packers but recorded just three catches for 39 yards, described one specific moment during the season where Rodgers rejected the play call from McCarthy.

“One time I really saw it for the first time, we were in the huddle. I guess McCarthy called in a play, and Aaron was kind of like, ‘Nah,’” Lewis said. “He gave a direction and a protection to the line, and went. It was a four-minute offence. He threw a 40-yard bomb for a completion. I’m like, ‘What’s really going on?’ I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.”

Rodgers shortly after McCarthy was fired he hoped rumours of a rift did not influence the decision by the team's front office.

"I hope that's not the reason," Rodgers said. "I think him and I, like any relationship, we have our amazing times, we have our times when we butt heads.

"As much as what was made, conjecture about him and I's relationship, it was always built on mutual respect and communication. That's why this is a different day for myself and the guys in the locker room. We accomplished a lot together. We had some incredible moments."

Rodgers completed 63.2 per cent of his passes this season for 4,442 yards with 25 touchdowns and a career-low two interceptions.