Jimmer Fredette is headed to Europe.

Greek team Panathinaikos announced that they have signed the former Brigham Young University star to a two-year deal.

Fredette played in the NBA from 2011 to 2016 and then went overseas, winning the 2016-17 scoring title in China's CBA. He then returned to the NBA for six games last season before making the jump to Europe this summer for the first time in his career.

In his final year in college, Fredette averaged an absurd 28.9 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds. His game never translated the same way to the NBA however as he has an average of 6.0 points per game over 241 career games split between five teams.

After spending his first two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Fredette began to bounce around, appearing in games for the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

He was selected No. 10 overall by the Kings in 2011.