2h ago

Panthers beat out Hurricanes on the ice and in the Power Rankings

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and that’s exactly what the Florida Panthers did this week, handing the Hurricanes their first loss of the year and claiming the top spot from them in our Power Rankings.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

Edmonton continued its blazing hot start to the season with a perfect 3-0-0 week and jumped back into the top spot among Canadian teams, temporarily lost to Calgary last week. The Oilers showed how dangerous their offence can be as McDavid scored an early goal-of-the-year candidate to tie up the game late against the Rangers before Leon Draisaitl got the game-winner in overtime for his 10th point this week.

Thanks to a 6-0 beatdown of the Rangers on Saturday, the Flames kept their place in the top three, despite two overtime losses to kick off the week. The Flames now have points in their last 10 games and remain hot on the Oilers’ heels both in these rankings and in the standings. Despite rumours of being involved in a Jack Eichel trade, Matthew Tkachuk continued to produce with goals in his last four games and points in his last six, ending the week with a four-point night against the Rangers.

The results are finally catching up to the strong underlying numbers for the Maple Leafs, who jumped all the way into the top five after a perfect 3-0-0 week, giving us a third Canadian team in the top five. They have the best expected goal differential in the NHL for the third week in a row and thanks to a +8 week in the goal department, have finally made their goal differential climb out of the negative to sit perfectly even.

The Jets continued their steady climb in our Power Rankings, despite one of the worst expected goal differentials in the NHL for a third straight week. Their offence ranks top 10 in the league in goals scored, but only three teams attempt fewer shots from the slot per game than the Jets, which is not exactly an encouraging sign for long-term success. They’ll continue to climb as long as they win, but they are a prime candidate for regression going forward.

A 6-3 win against the Dallas Stars snapped a streak of five games decided by a single goal for Vancouver. With a perfectly even goal differential and nearly even expected goal differential, it’s no surprise that the Canucks always seem to get themselves into close games and it reflects in their .458 point percentage.

One step forward, two steps back has been the story of the Canadiens this season, and the past week was no different as Montreal kicked things off with a convincing 3-0 win against the Red Wings, only to follow it up with two losses by a combined 11-4 score. They did climb a spot in these Rankings, but it has more to do with others dropping than their own performance.

Ottawa is the only Canadian team to lose positions in this week’s Power Rankings, as they fell behind the Canadiens to become the lowest-ranked team north of the border. Allowing Chicago to win their first game of the season in dominant fashion to kick off a 0-3-1 week will do that to a team.

 

Florida Panthers
1. Florida Panthers

Last Week: No. 2 | 10-0-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +2.09 (1)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.78 (4)
  • Point %
    .955 (1)
Edmonton Oilers
2. Edmonton Oilers

Last Week: No. 5 | 9-1-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.60 (4)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.78 (3)
  • Point %
    .900 (2)
Calgary Flames
3. Calgary Flames

Last Week: No. 3 | 7-1-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.64 (3)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.66 (5)
  • Point %
    .773 (4)
Carolina Hurricanes
4. Carolina Hurricanes

Last Week: No. 1 | 9-1-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.9 (2)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.34 (10)
  • Point %
    .900 (2)
Toronto Maple Leafs
5. Toronto Maple Leafs

Last Week: No. 20 | 7-4-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    0 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +1.21 (1)
  • Point %
    .625 (12)
Anaheim Ducks
6. Anaheim Ducks

Last Week: No. 21 | 6-4-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.46 (8)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.27 (11)
  • Point %
    .577 (17)
St. Louis Blues
7. St. Louis Blues

Last Week: No. 6 | 7-2-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.30 (5)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.03 (18)
  • Point %
    .750 (5)
Washington Capitals
8. Washington Capitals

Last Week: No. 4 | 5-2-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.73 (7)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.41 (8)
  • Point %
    .636 (10)

 

 

Philadelphia Flyers
9. Philadelphia Flyers

Last Week: No. 13 | 6-2-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.80 (6)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.22 (21)
  • Point %
    .700 (7)
Minnesota Wild
10. Minnesota Wild

Last Week: No. 18 | 8-3-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    0 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.35 (9)
  • Point %
    .727 (6)
Tampa Bay Lightning
11. Tampa Bay Lightning

Last Week: No. 19 | 6-3-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.09 (14)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.19 (20)
  • Point %
    .636 (10)
Winnipeg Jets
12. Winnipeg Jets

Last Week: No. 14 | 6-3-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.36 (9)
  • xGoal Dif.
    - .36 (25)
  • Point %
    .636 (10)
Pittsburgh Penguins
13. Pittsburgh Penguins

Last Week: No. 12 | 4-3-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.30 (11)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.98 (2)
  • Point %
    .550 (19)
New York Islanders
14. New York Islanders

Last Week: No. 17 | 5-3-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.30 (11)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.27 (23)
  • Point %
    .600 (14)
Los Angeles Kings
15. Los Angeles Kings

Last Week: No. 27 | 5-5-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.18 (20)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.04 (13)
  • Point %
    .500 (23)
Columbus Blue Jackets
16. Columbus Blue Jackets

Last Week: No. 23 | 7-3-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.30 (11)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.55 (29)
  • Point %
    .700 (7)
San Jose Sharks
17. San Jose Sharks

Last Week: No. 9 | 6-4-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.27 (13)
  • xGoal Dif.
    0 (16)
  • Point %
    .591 (16)
Boston Bruins
18. Boston Bruins

Last Week: No. 15 | 5-4-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.22 (21)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.55 (7)
  • Point %
    .556 (18)
Nashville Predators
19. Nashville Predators

Last Week: No. 11 | 6-5-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.17 (19)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.16 (19)
  • Point %
    .542 (21)
New York Rangers
20. New York Rangers

Last Week: No. 7 | 6-3-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.42 (24)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.03 (15)
  • Point %
    .625 (12)
Colorado Avalanche
21. Colorado Avalanche

Last Week: No. 16 | 4-5-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.70 (27)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.62 (6)
  • Point %
    .450 (27)
Vancouver Canucks
22. Vancouver Canucks

Last Week: No. 26 | 5-6-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    0 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.04 (14)
  • Point %
    .458 (25)
New Jersey Devils
23. New Jersey Devils

Last Week: No. 10 | 5-3-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.40 (23)
  • xGoal Dif.
    0 (17)
  • Point %
    .600 (14)
Seattle Kraken Logo
24. Seattle Kraken

Last Week: No. 25 | 4-7-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.50 (25)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.52 (28)
  • Point %
    .500 (23)
Buffalo Sabres
25. Buffalo Sabres

Last Week: No. 8 | 5-4-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.09 (14)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.26 (22)
  • Point %
    .545 (20)
Vegas Golden Knights
26. Vegas Golden Knights

Last Week: No. 24 | 6-6-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.09 (14)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.26 (22)
  • Point %
    .500 (23)
Detroit Red Wings
27. Detroit Red Wings

Last Week: No. 22 | 6-5-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.38 (22)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.72 (30)
  • Point %
    .538 (22)
Dallas Stars
28. Dallas Stars

Last Week: No. 29 | 4-5-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.91 (28)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.42 (26)
  • Point %
    .455 (26)
Montreal Canadiens
29. Montreal Canadiens

Last Week: No. 30 | 3-10-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.46 (30)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.29 (24)
  • Point %
    .231 (30)
Chicago Blackhawks
30. Chicago Blackhawks

Last Week: No. 31 | 2-9-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.54 (31)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.52 (27)
  • Point %
    .231 (30)
Ottawa Senators logo
31. Ottawa Senators

Last Week: No. 28 | 3-7-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.09 (29)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.83 (31)
  • Point %
    .318 (29)
Arizona Coyotes logo
32. Arizona Coyotes

Last Week: No. 32 | 1-10-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -2.42 (32)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.43 (32)
  • Point %
    .125 (32)