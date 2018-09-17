The Florida Panthers announced Aleksander Barkov will be the team's new captain with a video they posted to social media Monday morning.

we've got something for you to "C" pic.twitter.com/GDzllGtkvy — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) September 17, 2018

The 23-year-old will be the 10th captain in Panthers history, following Derek MacKenzie, who is still on the team's roster.

"Barkov is ready to be the captain of the Panthers," GM Dale Tallon said in a team press release. "He has all of the qualities of a great leader: unrivaled work ethic, wisdom beyond his years and the respect and admiration of his teammates. Aleksander's determination and passion for the game have made him one of the NHL's best and most complete players."

Barkov has spent his entire five-year career with the Panthers after the team drafted him second overall in 2013.

He finished with 27 goals and a career-high 78 points in 79 games for the team last season. In 331 career games in the NHL, Barkov has 100 goals and 149 assists.

"Aleksander is the complete package," Panthers head coach Bob Boughner said in the press release. "He's a great person and a great player who leads by example both on and off the ice."