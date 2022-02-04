NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Friday that the 2023 All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., while the 2023 Winter Classic will take place at Fenway Park with the Boston Bruins playing in front of their hometown fans.

Fenway Park last hosted the Winter Classic in 2010, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

The Panthers lasted hosted the All-Star Game in 2003.

Bettman also announced the 2023 Stadium Series will feature the Carolina Hurricanes playing at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., marking the first time the Canes have played an outdoor game.