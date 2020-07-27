Paris Saint-Germain will be without the services of France forward Kylian Mbappe for three weeks with an ankle sprain, the club confirmed on Monday.

Mbappe, 21, picked up the injury during Friday's Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne, when he was taken down under a heavy challenge by Loic Perrin. The foul - for which Perrin was sent off - prompted a fracas on the pitch on six yellow cards were issued. Mbappe left the match injured and in tears. PSG won the match 1-0.

Mbappe will undoubtedly miss Friday's Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon and will be a big question mark for PSG's Champions League quarterfinal encounter with Atalanta on August 12.

A native of Paris, Mbappe - in his third season with PSG - scored 18 goals in 20 league appearances for the French champions.