The Toronto Raptors are resting Kyle Lowry, Pascal SIakam and Fred VanVleet for their regular season finale Friday afternoon against the Denver Nuggets reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka are listed as doubtful, while Patrick McCaw and Oshae Brissett remain out.

Toronto will take on the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs beginning on Monday. 