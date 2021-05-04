Two-time Brier champion Pat Simmons is coming out of retirement to skip a new Manitoba-based team.

The 46-year-old will take over the skip duties for the team that was previously led by Tanner Horgan, featuring third Colton Lott, second Kyle Doering and leads Tanner Lott and Emerson Klimpke.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We are thrilled to welcome 2X Brier Champion Pat Simmons aboard as skip for our Pre-Trials run. Full details here: https://t.co/C9LeiOfSXv — Team Simmons (@TeamPatSimmons) May 4, 2021

Simmons played with Lott and Doering during the 2017-18 season before heading into a four-year retirement.

“It was definitely a surprise when Kyle [Doering] reached out to me and pitched the idea to return to competitive play and skip their team at the Olympic Pre-Trials this October,” said Simmons in a news release by the team. “With their team being in the same unique position as four years ago and the familiarity I have with Colton and Kyle, I thought it would be a great opportunity to give it another shot.”

Lott, who grabbed the silver medal at the recent Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship with partner Kadriana Sahaidak, says they were looking for someone experienced to help them as they prepare to compete at the Olympic Pre-Trials event in the fall.

Simmons is a native of Moose Jaw, Sask., and won back-to-back Canadian championships in 2014 and 2015. He also claimed bronze at the 2015 World Men's Curling Championship.