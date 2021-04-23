Forward Patrice Bergeron will be out Friday night due to a lower-body injury as the Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres in a back-to-back.

UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron (lower body) will not play in tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 23, 2021

Bergeron took a shot off the foot in Thursday's win over Buffalo. The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reports Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Kevan Miller will serve as alternates for Friday's game.

Bergeron has 18 goals and 41 points in 45 games for the Bruins so far this season.

Following their game with the Sabres, Boston will be back in action Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.