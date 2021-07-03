Are the Suns the favourite to win the NBA Finals?

The NBA announced Saturday it is suspending Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley one game for "forcefully pushing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play."

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/5zaKpoFiGr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 3, 2021

The incident occurred late in Phoenix's Game 6 series-clinching victory over the Clippers Wednesday night. Beverley was ejected from the game and will serve the suspension during the first game of the 2021-22 NBA season for which he is eligible to play.

After Paul made a three-pointer to push the Suns' lead to 118-92 with 5:49 left in the game, the Clippers called for a timeout. As Paul walked toward the Suns bench and appeared to make eye contact with the Clippers' guard, a frustrated Beverley shoved Paul in the back, knocking him to the ground.

Phoenix went on to win the game 130-103 to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.