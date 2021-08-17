The Patrick Beverley era in Memphis is already over.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies have traded the veteran point guard to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez.

Beverley, 33, was acquired on Sunday by the Grizzlies from the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal that saw Eric Bledsoe head west.

A native of Chicago, Beverley is entering his 10th NBA season. In 37 games last season, Beverley averaged 7.5 points on .423 shooting, 2.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 22.5 minutes a night.

Named to an NBA All-Defensive Team on three occasions, Beverley spent the past four seasons with the Clippers after five seasons with the Houston Rockets.

The 22-year-old Culver was the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft out of Texas Tech.

A shooting guard, he averaged 14.7 minutes a night in 34 games last season for the T-Wolves, his second in the NBA.

Hernangomez, 25, heads into his sixth NBA season. In 52 games last season, he averaged 7.2 PPG.