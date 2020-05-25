Windhorst on NBA's potential plan to return: 'Still a lot of work to be done'

New York Knicks legend and current Georgetown University men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing is no longer hospitalized due to his positive test for COVID-19, his son, Patrick Ewing Jr., announced on Monday.

"I want to thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis, Ewing Jr. wrote. "My father is now home and getting better. We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourself and your loved ones."

The elder Ewing announced on May 22 that he had tested positive for the virus and was receiving care at a hospital in the Washington, D.C. area.

The 57-year-old Ewing was a star during his 17-year NBA career, which included 15 seasons with the Knicks. The former No. 1 overall pick was the 1985-86 NBA rookie of the year and he also earned 11 all-star nominations en route to this 2008 induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

After spending a decade-plus as an assistant coach in the NBA following his NBA career, Ewing left the professional ranks to become the head coach of his alma mater, Georgetown.