Marleau to make announcement on hockey future next week

After sitting out the 2021-22 NHL season, Patrick Marleau will be making an announcement “regarding the future of his hockey career” next week.

The San Jose Sharks announced Friday that they will host a press conference with Marleau scheduled for Tuesday.

The 42-year-old forward posted four goals and nine points in 56 games with the Sharks last season, extending his lead as the franchise leader in games played, goals and points.

Selected second overall by the Sharks in the 1997 NHL Draft, Marleau became the NHL's all-time leader in games played last season with 1,779, breaking Gordie Howe's record of 1.767 games.

Marleau has 566 goals and 1,197 points over his 20-year NHL career with the Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins.