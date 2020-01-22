TORONTO — Raptors forward Patrick McCaw left Toronto's game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers after taking an errant hand to the face early in the second quarter.

McCaw was reaching for a rebound when Sixers forward Norvel Pelle caught him in the face with his left hand.

His Raptors teammates waved for medical staff to come over as McCaw lay out of bounds.

McCaw was then helped to the locker room with a towel covering the lower half of his face.

The Raptors said he would be evaluated after a suffering a facial contusion and would not return to the game.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 2020.