Patrick McCaw is out indefinitely with a knee injury and will see a specialist on Monday, head coach Nick Nurse told the media. 

The 24-year-old has appeared in just two games this season with the Raptors, playing a total of 40 minutes. 

McCaw, who has won a NBA championship in each of his first three seasons, played 29 games for the Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers last season. 