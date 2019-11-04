32m ago
McCaw out indefinitely with injured knee
Patrick McCaw is out indefinitely with a knee injury and will see a specialist on Monday, head coach Nick Nurse told the media.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Raptors 105, Bucks 115
The 24-year-old has appeared in just two games this season with the Raptors, playing a total of 40 minutes.
McCaw, who has won a NBA championship in each of his first three seasons, played 29 games for the Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers last season.