Jays' Murphy claimed off waivers by Nationals

The Washington Nationals claimed Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Patrick Murphy off waivers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has appeared in eight games this season, posting a 4.82 ERA with five strikeouts and 9.1 innings pitched.

Murphy made four appearances last season with the Jays, his rookie season in the Majors.

Toronto selected the American in the third round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The Blue Jays are in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday next week to battle the Nationals.