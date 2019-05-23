Dreger shares thoughts on if Roy is the right fit in Ottawa

A few days after interviewing for the Ottawa Senators' head coaching position, Patrick Roy confirmed on Thursday that he will be returning to the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts.

"Leading a National Hockey League club is a huge privilege for a limited number of people," he said in a news release. "Recently, I had the chance to meet the Ottawa Senators and I want to thank them for considering my candidacy for the position of head coach."

The Senators announced on Thursday morning that the team has hired Toronto Maple Leafs assistant D.J. Smith for the position.

Roy was one of at least seven names believed to be in contention for the Ottawa job, along with Smith, former Senators coaches Jacques Martin and Rick Bowness, Troy Mann, Nate Leaman and interim head coach Marc Crawford.

Roy last coached in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons from 2013 to 2016, winning the Jack Adams Award in 2014 for leading the Avs to a 112-point season. He resigned from the job in August of 2016. Roy's combined NHL record as a head coach sits at 130-92-24.

The 53-year-old returned to Quebec this past season for his second stint as head coach and general manager of the Remparts. He led Quebec to a Memorial Cup victory in 2006.

On the ice, Roy is remembered for his 19-year NHL career split between the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. He was a six-time All-Star, a three-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner and a three-time Vezina Trophy winner and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.