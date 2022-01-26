Allvin appears close to being named new Canucks GM

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have filled their vacant general manager position, hiring Pittsburgh Penguins assistant manger Patrik Allvin.

He becomes the 12th general manager in the franchise's history.

Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford announced today that Patrik Allvin has been named the 12th General Manager in franchise history.



DETAILS | https://t.co/NU24YTByhM pic.twitter.com/ijDqc9gJMs — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022

Allvin, 47, has been with the Penguins for 17 seasons and was the director of amateur scouting before he was promoted to assistant GM in November 2020.

Allvin, from Falun, Sweden, spent nine years playing professional hockey in North America and Europe before breaking into scouting with the Montreal Canadiens in 2002.

The move to Vancouver will reunite Allvin with Jim Rutherford, who served as Pittsburgh's GM from 2014 to 2021 and led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and '17.

Rutherford was named the Canucks president of hockey operations and interim GM in early December after the club fired head coach Travis Green, general manager Jim Benning and several other front-office staff.

Rutherford added to his staff Monday, hiring former player agent Émilie Castonguay to be the franchise's first female assistant manager.

He previously tapped former scout Derek Clancey to fill another assistant GM role, named Canucks legend Stan Smyl vice president of hockey operations and announced that former Canucks stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin would continue in their roles as special advisers to the general manager.