Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Friday's play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2022

The winner of Friday's game will advance to play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. The Clippers are already without fellow star Kawhi Leonard, who has not played yet this season as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in last year's playoffs.

George scored 34 points on 10-of-24 shooting in Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 7-8 seed game, giving the T-Wolves just their second playoff appearance since 2004.

For the season, George averaged 24.3 points per game on 42.1 per cent shooting in 31 games. George missed multiple months spanning from late December to late March after suffering a UCL tear in his right elbow.

This is his third season in L.A. since coming over in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2019.

The Clippers placed third in the Pacific Division after going 42-40 during the regular season.