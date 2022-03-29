1h ago
Source: Clippers' George to return tonight vs. Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George will make his return tonight against the Utah Jazz after missing more than three months due to an elbow injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George will make his return tonight against the Utah Jazz after missing more than three months due to an elbow injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
George, 31, last played on Dec. 22 in a win over the Sacramento Kings.
In 26 games this season, George is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
The Clippers enter Tuesday's game eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 36-39.