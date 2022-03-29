Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George will make his return tonight against the Utah Jazz after missing more than three months due to an elbow injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will return tonight vs. Utah, barring setback pregame. After missing over three months with UCL tear in elbow, a major comeback for one of the NBA’s best. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2022

George, 31, last played on Dec. 22 in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

In 26 games this season, George is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Clippers enter Tuesday's game eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 36-39.