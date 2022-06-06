After back-to-back losing seasons and a lost year due to COVID-19, the Ottawa Redblacks look to take a step forward as they begin the 2022 CFL season on the road against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday night.

The Redblacks finished 3-11 last season, which tied the Edmonton Elks for the worst record in the CFL. With veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli now leading the offence, the team is hoping to bounce back into contention.

Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice appeared on TSN 1200 Ottawa on Monday to discuss how Masoli has fit in with his new team and what he’s expecting in the game with the Blue Bombers to open the season.

“[Masoli] has a leadership ability that makes him a natural leader in the room,” LaPolice said of his new quarterback. “He loves the game of football and it’s contagious. He wants to do every rep and he wants to throw the ball every time.”

Masoli, 33, came over from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the off-season as a free agent. He threw for 2,445 yards with 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season and helped the Tiger-Cats make the Grey Cup where they lost to the Blue Bombers.

LaPolice explained that Masoli’s ability to run will help make life more difficult on opposing defences.

LaPolice: Re-vamped offence is ready to go Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice on cut day, leaving the starters at home, Jeremiah Masoli, OL and opening the season against the 2-time defending champs in first two weeks of the season.

“When things break down and you don’t have it aligned perfectly, he can find spaces in the defence,” explained LaPolice. “[He can] use his legs to get a first down or bide time to create opportunities for guys to get open in the zone.

“He does that tremendously and he’s got the ability to see the whole field and that’s what I’m impressed with.”

Masoli will be counted upon to be a leader for second-year quarterback Caleb Evans and rookie Tyrie Adams to help build the future of the position within the organization. LaPolice felt that was something lacking last season due to former quarterback Matt Nichols’ injury woes.

“When Matt wasn’t playing last year, it was really hard [for him] to provide that leadership,” said LaPolice. “I think Caleb and Tyrie’s game is a little closer to Jeremiah’s. During meetings, Caleb sits nets to Jeremiah and gab all meeting [where they] talk with Tyrie about how to set themselves up and get themselves in position.”

The Redblacks have not played the Blue Bombers since the 2019 season due to 2021’s shortened schedule and the 2020 season being cancelled due to COVID-19. This season, Ottawa will get a healthy dose of the defending Grey Cup champions to start the season as they begin with a home-and-home series.

“Going to Winnipeg is not an easy place to win football games,” said LaPolice. “[I spent] four years there and I have a lot of respect for that staff. [Mike] O’Shea does a great job, they’re well coached, they’re hard, they’re physical, and defensively they’re as good as anyone I’ve seen in this league.

“The positive for us is that we’ve had months to be working on these guys and trying to get a plan to see what works.”