Maurice resigns as head coach, says Jets need a new voice

Paul Maurice resigned as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, ending his tenure with the club after nine seasons.

Dave Lowry will assume the head coaching duties on an interim basis.

Maurice, who was signed through this season with an option for next year, said Friday the players needed a new voice in the room.

"This is a good team, I'm a good coach...but sometimes you can only push so far," Maurice said. "Sometimes a team needs a new voice.

"They haven't quit on me, but need a different voice. It's the right time for it, and I know that."

Maurice guided the the Jets to the playoffs in each of the past four years and five times overall. Winnipeg was swept by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the playoffs last year after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

The Jets currently sit fifth in the Central Division with a 13-10-5 record, three points back of the Edmonton Oilers for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

"You need to fix something here and it's me," Maurice said on his message to the Jets as they forward.

Maurice leaves the Jets 315-223-62 behind the bench with the team. He guided Winnipeg to the Western Conference Final in 2018.

The 54-year-old head coach was in his 24th season as an NHL head coach. His career record sits at 775-680-99-130 with the Carolina Hurricanes (two stints, 11 seasons combined), Toronto Maple Leafs, Hartford Whalers and Jets.