Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice said that injured forward Bryan Little is still in the healing phase but is making progress as he continues to recover from a perforated ear drum that put him in hospital.

"He's still in that healing phase. We've talked about the protocol, they need to let his ear drum heal," Maurice told reporters Tuesday. "Once that happens, they'll assess what the next phase is. He's feeling better. I'll tell you that. The dizziness has come down. He is making progress. It's going to take some time before everything heals inside and then he can decide where he needs to go with it."

The team said there is no timetable for his return.

Little was injured on Nov. 5 in a game against the New Jersey Devils when he took a slapshot to the side of the head.

The 32-year-old was at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Monday and has been cleared to so some light bike riding.

In seven games so far this season, Little has two goals and three assists.