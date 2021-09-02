Free agent forward Paul Millsap has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Millsap appeared in 56 games last season for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The 36-year-old spent the last four seasons in Denver after joining the team as a free agent.

Originally drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round, 47th overall of the 2006 NBA Draft, Millsap has averaged 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game over the course of his 15-year NBA career.

He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks.