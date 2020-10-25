The KW Granite Club has been a busy place this fall as it hosted the third World Curling Tour event of the month this weekend with the KW Fall Classic. This time it was a local rink that were the last ones standing.

Paul Moffatt and his Kitchener-Waterloo foursome of third Ben Shane, second John Gabel and lead Kyle Forster defeated four-time Brier champion Glenn Howard in the final, 6-5. Moffatt scored a single in the last end with hammer to pick up the victory.

Team Moffatt went 5-1 over the weekend while Team Howard had a 4-2 showing overall.

Susan Froud of Alliston, Ont., defeated Maddy Warriner of Dundas, Ont., 8-2, in the women's final.

At the Atkins Curling Supplies Classic in Winnipeg, Darcy Robertson and world junior champion Mackenzie Zacharias were squaring off in the final for a second straight weekend.

On the men's side Jordon McDonald blasted Ryan Wiebe in the final 9-1. Last weekend, Wiebe captured the MCT Cargill Curling Training Centre Fall Classic