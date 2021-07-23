Kraken GM shares the ideal player for their No. 2 pick

The New York Rangers are trading forward Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Heading back to the Rangers will be forward Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Dreger notes the deal gives New York more financial flexibility moving forward.

NYR trade Buchnevich to the St Louis Blues. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 23, 2021

Blais and a 2nd give the NYR more flexibility financially moving forward. https://t.co/S7MAntDlXT — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 23, 2021

He is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

The 26-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in 2020-21, tallying 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 53 games.

He was selected in the third round (No. 75 overall) by New York in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 79 goals and 195 points in 301 career NHL games, all coming with the Rangers.