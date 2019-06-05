Pavel Datsyuk is switching clubs.

Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the Kontinental Hockey League announced Wednesday that the 40-year-old will join them for the coming season. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported at the beginning of May that Datsyuk would be more likely to join Yekaterinburg than return to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings.

⚡С возвращением домой, Павел!



Наш клуб с гордостью сообщает, что за “Автомобилист” будет выступать один из самых титулованных хоккеистов России, легендарный воспитанник екатеринбургского хоккея Павел Дацюк, во всем хоккейном мире известный как Волшебник! pic.twitter.com/9n8ROL9JMO — ХК «Автомобилист» (@IHCAvtomobilist) June 5, 2019

Datsyuk spent the last three seasons with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL, scoring 12 goals and 30 assists last season for the club.

"Dear Friends, The St. Petersburg stage of my career has come to an end. These were the memorable years," Datsyuk wrote on his official Facebook page at the time of his departure, as translated by the site. "I want to say thank you to the SKA club. In St. Petersburg there are wonderful conditions for games and training, attentive staff - all this helps to concentrate exclusively on hockey. Such a system is not a single year, and this is a huge merit of the club's leadership."

Datsyuk's agent, Dan Milstein, told Russia's Match TV in January that the 40-year-old planned to play beyond this season.

"I'll tell you one thing, Pavel is not ready to finish hockey in the coming years," Milstein said, via Google Translate. "So the decision is his - whether to leave for America, whether to play further in the KHL."

Milstein added he believes Datsyuk would have plenty of suitors in the NHL, but a return to the Red Wings, who he spent all 14 seasons of his NHL career with, could make sense.

"Three years ago, Datsyuk left Detroit on his own," Milstein said. "The same desire can bring him back."

He will turn 41 on July 20.