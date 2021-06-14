Pekka Rinne is the 2020-21 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner.

The Nashville Predators netminder was given the award for being the player best representing "leadership on and off the ice and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community."

Rinne beat out Kurtis Gabriel of the San Jose Sharks and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils.

Rinne is recognized for his continuing work improving the lives of many in Middle Tennessee. Rinne has helped to form the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund, which has totalled more than $3 million in donations. The 38-year-old also has affiliations with Best Buddies, Make-A-Wish, and the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's.

Subban is a three-time King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalist for his work with the P.K. Subban Foundation and other efforts during his NHL career in Montreal, Nashville, and now New Jersey. The 32-year-old established his Blueline Buddies program in New Jersey in 2019 and adapted the program to go virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabriel was recognized for his support for the LGBTQ+ community. The 28-year-old uses social media to promote messaging and educate fans and players. Gabriel also participates in events in support of the LGBTQ+ community.