Soccer icon Pele was hospitalized on Thursday in his native Brazil due to exhaustion, the BBC reports.

Pele, 77, was set to travel to London this weekend to attend a dinner held in his honour by the Football Writers Association. He remains in hospital and on fluids, according to the FWA.

"Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion and everybody at the Football Writers' Association wishes Pele a swift and full recovery," the FWA said in a statement opn its website.

The only person to win three World Cups, Pele has been hospitalized with kidney and prostate issues in recent years.

Capped 91 times by Brazil, Pele scored 77 goals for the Selecao.

Pele spent 19 seasons at Santos before joining the North American Soccer League's New York Cosmos in 1975, scoring 31 goals in 56 appearances.