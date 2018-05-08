The draft order for the 2018 NHL Draft became clearer on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated from the postseason by the Washington Capitals.

Following the Penguins' loss, only the order of the final five spots in the draft remain to be determined, with the loser of the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators series slotting in at pick No. 27.

The San Jose Sharks have the highest pick of any team to reach the second round at No. 21. The Sharks are followed by the Penguins, who traded their pick to the Ottawa Senators in the Derick Brassard deal.

The Anaheim Ducks will select 23rd, followed by the Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs. The New York Rangers own the 26th overall pick, acquired from the Boston Bruins in the deadline acquisition of Rick Nash.

Of the teams remaining in the playoffs, only the Washington Capitals have possession of their first-round pick. The Vegas Golden Knights (Detroit), Tampa Bay Lightning (New York Rangers), Jets (St. Louis) and Predators (Chicago) all traded their top selection ahead of the trade deadline in February.

The 2018 NHL Draft will take place June 22-23 in Dallas. The order through Monday night is as follows:

1. Buffalo

2. Carolina

3. Montreal

4. Ottawa

5. Arizona

6. Detroit

7. Vancouver

8. Chicago

9. NY Rangers

10. Edmonton

11. NY Islanders

12. NY Islanders (from Calgary)

13. Dallas

14. Philadelphia (from St. Louis)

15. Florida

16. Colorado

17. New Jersey

18. Columbus Blue Jackets

19. Phildadelphia

20. Los Angeles

21. San Jose

22. Ottawa (from Pittsburgh)

23. Anaheim

24. Minnesota

25. Toronto

26. NY Rangers (from Boston)