2h ago
Penguins' loss updates NHL draft order
TSN.ca Staff
The Panel: Sabres provided with a golden opportunity to build a foundation
The draft order for the 2018 NHL Draft became clearer on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated from the postseason by the Washington Capitals.
Following the Penguins' loss, only the order of the final five spots in the draft remain to be determined, with the loser of the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators series slotting in at pick No. 27.
The San Jose Sharks have the highest pick of any team to reach the second round at No. 21. The Sharks are followed by the Penguins, who traded their pick to the Ottawa Senators in the Derick Brassard deal.
The Anaheim Ducks will select 23rd, followed by the Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs. The New York Rangers own the 26th overall pick, acquired from the Boston Bruins in the deadline acquisition of Rick Nash.
Of the teams remaining in the playoffs, only the Washington Capitals have possession of their first-round pick. The Vegas Golden Knights (Detroit), Tampa Bay Lightning (New York Rangers), Jets (St. Louis) and Predators (Chicago) all traded their top selection ahead of the trade deadline in February.
The 2018 NHL Draft will take place June 22-23 in Dallas. The order through Monday night is as follows:
1. Buffalo
2. Carolina
3. Montreal
4. Ottawa
5. Arizona
6. Detroit
7. Vancouver
8. Chicago
9. NY Rangers
10. Edmonton
11. NY Islanders
12. NY Islanders (from Calgary)
13. Dallas
14. Philadelphia (from St. Louis)
15. Florida
16. Colorado
17. New Jersey
18. Columbus Blue Jackets
19. Phildadelphia
20. Los Angeles
21. San Jose
22. Ottawa (from Pittsburgh)
23. Anaheim
24. Minnesota
25. Toronto
26. NY Rangers (from Boston)