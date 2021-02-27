15m ago
Pens name Pryor director of player personnel
The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Chris Pryor director of player personnel, general manager Ron Hextall announced on Saturday.
"Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and is a welcome addition to our hockey operations staff," said Hextall.
In his new role, Pryor, 60, will help oversee the scouting efforts in North America and Europe, and assist with all player personnel decisions.