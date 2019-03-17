22m ago
Pens' Malkin 'week-to-week' with UBI
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blues 5, Penguins 1
It looks like the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be without Evengi Malkin for the next little while.
Head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters following the team's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers that Malkin, who sat out Sunday, is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes that Malkin took a Robert Bortuzzo cross-check to the torso Saturday. He stayed down for a bit but did not require assistance leaving the ice. He returned to the game soon after and played the rest of regulation. He was held pointless in 19:12 of ice time as the Pens fell 5-1.
Bortuzzo was not penalized for the hit.
In 66 games so far this season, Malkin has 21 goals and 50 assists. The 32-year-old had 42 goals and 98 points in 2017-18.
Following their 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers Sunday night, Pittsburgh will be back in action on Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.