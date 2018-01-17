12m ago
Pens' Murray on indefinite leave after father's death
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray will miss an indefinite period of time after the passing of his father, James.
The team announced Murray is returning to his home province of Ontario from Anaheim, where the Penguins will face the Ducks on Wednesday. Murray, 23, is a native of Thunder Bay.
Murrayi owns a 15-12-1 record with a 2.93 goals against average and a .903 save percentage with one shutout in 31 games this season.
He has backstopped the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.
Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith will fill in for Murray in his absence.