Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray will miss an indefinite period of time after the passing of his father, James.

The team announced Murray is returning to his home province of Ontario from Anaheim, where the Penguins will face the Ducks on Wednesday. Murray, 23, is a native of Thunder Bay.

The Pittsburgh Penguins offer our deepest condolences to Matt Murray and his family on the passing of Matt's father, James Murray, yesterday in Ontario.



Matt is returning home from the west coast and will miss an indefinite period of time to be with his family. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 17, 2018

Murrayi owns a 15-12-1 record with a 2.93 goals against average and a .903 save percentage with one shutout in 31 games this season.

He has backstopped the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith will fill in for Murray in his absence.