Pete Rose wants another chance.

On Wednesday, the 78-year-old asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to remove his name from Major League Baseball's ineligible list, Rose’s lawyer, Ray Genco confirmed on a call.

The 20-page request comes after the MLB decided not to punish any players that were involved in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal.

"There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else," Rose’s lawyer wrote in a petition sent to the MLB commissioner’s office. “"No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball."

In 1989 Rose was placed on baseball’s ineligible list for illegally wagering with bookmakers on MLB games, including on the Reds, while managing Cincinnati.

In the document, Rose made the requests to be taken off the permanently banned list so the Baseball Writers' Association of America can vote on Rose for the Hall of Fame, and to take him off because the punishment no longer fits the crime, according to MLB Network’s Joel Sherman.

On the call, Genco notes that when Rose accepted the lifetime ban in 1989 writers could still vote on him for the HOF, but that the rule was changed two years later that no one on the permanently banned list would be on the ballot.

"It's in the best interests of baseball to not have as its legacy that Pete Rose is being treated grossly differently than every other player in its history, with the exception of 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson and the Chicago Black Sox," said Rose's lawyer Mark Rosenbaum, the director of LA-based Public Counsel Opportunity Under Law who is representing Rose pro bono. "I don't think there has been an athlete in any sport in history who has fallen more steeply and more of a distance for a longer period of time than Pete Rose has."

This isn’t the first time Rose has asked for reinstatement, Manfred turned him down in 2015 and Bud Selig rejected Rose’s previous application.

Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, both retired and both in no way involved in baseball anymore, were banned in 1980 and 1983 respectively after they were hired by casinos in Atlantic City. But in 1985, commissioner Peter Ueberroth removed Mantle and Mays from the ineligible list, saying, "The world has changed."

Rose holds major league records for hits (4,256), games played (3,562), at bats (14,053) and singles (3,215). His name has never appeared on a Hall of Fame ballot.