The Vancouver Canucks are in talks with Peter Chiarelli about adding the former Edmonton Oilers general manager to their front office, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Chiarelli and Canucks general manager Jim Benning worked together while with the Boston Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 when they defeated the Canucks in seven games.

LeBrun notes that Chiarelli is also talking to other NHL front offices.

Chiarelli, 54, was fired by the Oilers in Jan. 2019 after being hired by the organization in 2015.