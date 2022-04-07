Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer was not pleased after his team fell 5-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday and failed to gain ground in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Golden Knights (39-29-4), who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, are one point back of the Dallas Stars for the second wild-card spot in the West.

"We were awful," said DeBoer after the loss. "We were awful in the net front. We were awful on breakouts. We were awful everywhere.

"I can't tell you it was one thing. We were no good. We're gonna flush it and move on."

DeBoer acknowledged the Golden Knights weren't going to run the table the rest of the way, but felt the loss to Vancouver (33-28-10) was a missed opportunity he would rather forget.

"Nothing good to say, we got what we deserved," said DeBoer. "I don't think we gave ourselves a chance to win that game right from the first period, the way the game started.

"It's disappointing, but we played some pretty good hockey lately. We've got to rebound quickly."

The Golden Knights will have a couple days to regroup before they host the last-place Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

