1h ago
Mrazek placed on IR with groin injury
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Mrazek originally injured his groin during a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 14 and had a setback earlier this week.
It is expected that he will be out four weeks.
The 29-year-old has a 1-1-0 record with 4.20 goals against average and .877 save percentage this season.