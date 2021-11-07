Mrazek placed on IR with groin injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Mrazek originally injured his groin during a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 14 and had a setback earlier this week.

Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrázek has been placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury, retroactive to November 4.



He is expected to miss approximately four weeks. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 7, 2021

It is expected that he will be out four weeks.

The 29-year-old has a 1-1-0 record with 4.20 goals against average and .877 save percentage this season.