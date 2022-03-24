Mrazek bounces back after going on waivers: 'Things turn around quick'

Making his first start since clearing waivers, Petr Mrazek backstopped the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Mrazek, who had last played in the Heritage Classic loss to the Buffalo Sabres on March 13, made 20 saves to earn his first win since March 7.

"That's how hockey is," Mrazek said. "Things turn around quick."

"Two points, it feels good. Always important," he added. "I felt really comfortable. I felt I was in the game all game, focusing on the things I can control, and that's the reason we won."

It's been a tough month for Mrazek, who surrendered four or more goals in four straight starts before being placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The 30-year-old posted a save percentage above .900 for the first time since Feb. 28 in Wednesday's win and just the sixth time in 18 games this season.

"He looked calm, confident," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Mrazek. "A great step for him."

Mrazek has struggled throughout his first season with the Maple Leafs after signing a three-year, $11.4 million contract in the off-season. He has an 11-6-0 record with a .885 save percentage and a 3.39 goals-against average.

After posting three shutouts in 12 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last year, Mrazek has yet to post a clean sheet with the Leafs.

Rookie Erik Kallgren, who started each of the Leafs past three games, served as Mrazek's backup Wednesday as the team continues to await the return of starter Jack Campbell from a rib injury.